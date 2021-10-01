WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez was presented with “The Key” to the city of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, in recognition of his sporting career and for being an example for the children and youth of the border city.

The presentation was made by aptly named Mayor-elect Juan Gim Nogales, who received the champion in his office.

After the ceremony, Valdez along with municipal officials went to the boxing gym where Oscar trained as a child.

“Just like now these kids come to see me and get to know me, that’s how I was a few years ago. I remember Sugar Ray Leonard came here once, and I couldn’t believe it,” he commented.