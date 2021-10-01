Originally, Oscar Rivas and Bryant Bryant Jennings were scheduled to fight for the newly created WBC bridgerweight title (200-224 lbs.) at the Olympia Theater in Montreal, Canada. However, Jennings will no longer participate in that fight. The WBC reports that Jennings is unable to subject himself to the Canadian government’s entry requirements concerning COVID-19, or with the post-arrival mandatory quarantine.

To continue to fully support promoters of WBC events during the still ongoing world pandemic, and to help Groupe Yvon Michel to hold the event as scheduled, the WBC has agreed to sanction the WBC world bridgerweight title bout between Oscar Rivas (27-1-0, 19 KOs) and the #18 WBC-ranked cruiserweight boxer Ryan Rozicki (13-0, 13 KOs).

The WBC requires that Rozicki comply with all the medical and administrative requirements of the WBC and the local commission, as well as the laws of the country of Canada, and he is willing to do so.