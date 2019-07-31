By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Promoter Angelo DiCarlo says WBO #2 light welterweight Liam Paro (17-0, 11 KOs) will upset newly unified WBC/WBO 140lb champion Jose Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs) who stopped Maurice Hooker in six rounds at Arlington, Texas over the weekend to retain his WBC belt and capture Hooker’s WBO crown.

”Ramirez is a pressure fighter with a big engine but he has trouble with slick southpaws like Liam,” DiCarlo told Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail. “Hooker is a very tall lanky fighter with a real spoiling style but Ramirez is there in front of his opponent the whole time. We’re very confident when the world title opportunity comes that Liam will be ready to cause a big upset and become Queensland’s newest world champion.”