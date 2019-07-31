Boxeo Telemundo Ford closes out its 30th-anniversary summer series this Friday. The season finale’s ten round main event features Salvador “Bufon” Briceno (16-4, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico vs WBO #10 junior welterweight Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (16-0, 12 KOs) of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico. The site of the show will be the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.



Briceno enters as the visiting underdog, but he also has the experience edge and is confident he can dethrone Alamo to win his WBO Latino title.

How do you feel moving a weight class for this challenge?

I am used to sparring with much bigger weight classes so this will not be a tough adjustment for me.

What have you seen in studying Alamo?

He has good movement and fast hands. He fights intelligently. I will have to be equally as smart in there and be patient for my opportunties.

How would you describe your style of fighting?

I like to counterpunch but I can fight moving forward and throw a lot of punches at the same time.

Does your gameplan change fighting in front of his supporters?

We have various gameplans. I will for sure be more aggressive but I need to win rounds decisivley to be victorious.

This will be your first chance to be in a classic Mexico vs Puerto Rico rivalry bout. How has that motivated you?

There is for sure a lot of emotions going into this matchup. A lot of pride that both fighters bring into these matchups. This will be an exciting fight for the Telemundo viewers.

* * *

Briceno vs Alamo will air LIVE on the Telemundo network this Friday at 11:35pm. Check your local listings. Doors open at 6pm, first fight 7pm. Tickets at ticketmaster.com, Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida