Heavyweight Hughie Fury will take on Alexander Povetkin at The O2 in London on August 31 on the undercard of the huge lightweight world title showdown between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell. The 24-year-old Fury (23-2, 13 KOs), cousin of Tyson Fury, has been fearless in taking on the world’s heavyweight contenders, losing a majority 12 round decision in a WBO world title challenge to Joseph Parker in 2017. Then in October 2018 he lost on points to Kubrat Pulev in an IBF final eliminator.

Former WBA world champion Povetkin (34-2, 24 KOs), a 2004 Olympic gold medallist, was last seen falling short in his challenge to dethrone former WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Champion Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in September 2018, succumbing to an onslaught in round seven.

Alexander Povetkin: “Hughie Fury is a young, strong and challenging boxer for me to face. I am glad this fight will take place in the United Kingdom where people really love their boxing. I am anticipating an exciting fight and I look forward to returning to London next month.”

Hughey Fury: “This fight here represents a massive opportunity. As soon as it was suggested, I said ‘yes.’ Povetkin is a completely different level to my last fight and I believe his style will compliment mine.”

Eddie Hearn: “I can’t quite believe this fight has been made. It’s happened very quickly and it has to be said Hughie Fury has a big set of balls. There’s huge risk in the fight but there is also huge reward and if Hughie can beat Povetkin on August 31 he catapults himself into huge fights and immediate World title contention. It’s going to be a great fight on a great card – a huge night for British boxing.”