By Gary “Digital” Williams

The Jeter Promotions card that will take place on Friday, August 2nd at Live! Casino in Hanover, MD is starting to come together. The main event of this card will be an eight-round bout between Catonsville, MD cruiserweight Luther “Lights Out” Smith and Stivens “Superman” Bujai of New York City by way of Albania.

Smith (11-4, nine KO’s) broke a two-bout losing streak by winning a six-round split decision over Joshua Temple on December 8th in Bowie, MD. Bujai (16-2-1, 11 KO’s) will be looking to break a two-bout losing streak and he has not fought since October of 2017 when he was stopped by Mateusz Masternak in the seventh round in Newark, NJ. Bujai makes his second appearance in the Beltway, winning a six-round unanimous decision over Larry Pryor in January of 2016 in Springfield, VA.

The card is scheduled to mark the return of Washington, DC super middleweight “The King’s Son” Jerry Odom who will battle Tahir Thomas of Salisbury, MD in a six-round encounter Odom, who has recently relocated to Covington, GA (15-3-1, 14 KO’s), returned to the ring on November 3rd when he scored a fourth-round TKO over Ruddy Sanchez in the Dominican Republic. This was Odom’s first bout since November of 2016. Thomas (4-1-1, three KO’s) has not competed since January of 2017 when he lost a six-round unanimous decision to Donald Wallace in Glen Burnie, MD.

In a six-round featherweight bout, Jordan “Shortdog” White of DC will take on Vincent Jennings of Kentwood, MI. White (8-1, six KO’s) is coming off a six-round unanimous decision to Christian Esquivel on May 18th in DC. Jennings (6-8-2, four KO’s) will try to break a three-bout losing streak including an eight-round unanimous decision loss to Oleg Dovhun on July 13th in Munhall, PA.

In an interesting, all-Beltway, six-round super featherweight bout, Germantown, MD’s Ebrima Jawara will battle the returning Marq “Monster” Johns of Fort Washington, MD. Jawara (1-1, one KO) bounced back from losing his pro debut to stop Dammeon Campbell in the second round on April 27th in Vienna, VA. Johns (7-1-2, six KO’s) has not fought since March of 2017 when he battled to a four-round draw for the second time with Stephon McIntyre in DC.

Suitland, MD featherweight Malik “Lil’ Leak” Loften will be in a four-round contest against Carlos “Talented” Marrero of New Britain, CT. Loften (2-1, one KO) is coming off that four-round split decision win over Jawara on the last card at Live! Casino on March 8th. Marrero (1-2-1) picked up his first win by four-round unanimous decision on March 15th in Worcester, MA.

Cockeysville, MD super middleweight AJ “We Are” Williams will be in a four-rounder against Michael Brock Willis of West Virginia. Williams (1-1, one KO) scored a third-round TKO over Dameron Kirby on the March 8th Jeter Promotions card in Hanover. Willis (1-3, one KO) lost a four-round unanimous decision to Nick Browne on March 30th in Salem, WVA.

Elkridge, MD lightweight and Live! Casino employee “The Red Comet” Dante Cox will face late substitute Hakim Smith of Philadelphia, PA in a four-round bout. Cox (3-1, two KO’s) looks to bounce back from a third-round TKO loss to Drayvontay Speed Rawls at Live! Casino on March 8th. Smith (1-2-1) lost a four-round unanimous decision to Justin Riley on May 18th in Hockessin, DE.

A battle of debuting boxers finds Clinton, MD super bantamweight Jay Stancil, III battling Dashawn Wilkerson of Philadelphia. Stancil fought a number of times in the Washington Golden Gloves tournament.

Owings Mills, MD lightweight Brandon Chambers will take on Fred Thornton of Shelby, NC in a four-round bout. Chambers, a Baltimore City Police Officer (0-0-1), battled to a four-round draw with Christopher Haney on the March 8th card in Hanover. Thornton (0-1) lost his pro debut by first-round knockout to Oscar Benitez on April 20th in Greensboro, NC.

Bowie, MD cruiserweight Chester Stewart takes on Jerome Morris of Darby, PA by way of Trinidad and Tobago in another four-rounder. Stewart, who is making a transition from pro football, lost his pro debut by third-round TKO to Charles Johnson on the August 18th card at Live! Casino. Morris (1-0, one KO) won his pro debut by first-round TKO to Brian Haneschlager on March 30th in Hockessin, DE.

Ellicott City, MD welterweight Champ Moultrie will make his pro debut against Corey Weekly of Philadelphia. Moultrie also competed in the Washington Golden Gloves in the Novice and Open Divisions. Weekly (0-2) lost both his bouts by four-round unanimous decision.