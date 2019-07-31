WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa) continue their monthly boxing events this Saturday. The card billed as “Noche Explosiva” will take place at the Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. The main event will feature Nicaraguan countrymen Keyvin Lara (26-3-1, 9 KOs) and former world title challenger Yader Cardoza (24-15-1, 8 KOs) squaring off in the 8 round bantamweight contest. Lara was highly world ranked a short time ago and looks to get back on track with a win over Cardoza.

Rounding out the card:

Roberto Arriaza (17-1, 13 KOs) vs Addir Sanchez (12-20-3, 6 KOs) 8 rds super welterweights

Winston Campos (31-6-5, 19 KOs) vs Milton Arauz (10-1, 5 KOs) 8 rds welterweights

Kevin Trana (7-1-2, 4 KOs) vs Wilmer Blas (5-14-6, 1 KO) 6 rds flyweights

Helton Lara (16-5, 9 KOs) vs Alexander Teylor (19-25-2, 5 KOs) 6 rds bantamweights

Jose Orozco (3-1, 1 KO) vs Juan Carlos Santana (4-16-1, 3 KOs) 4 rds welterweights

Geovany Tellez (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Claudio Hernandez debut 4 rds super bantamweights

Randall Cordonero debut vs Nelson Lanuza debut 4 rds lightweights