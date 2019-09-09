Following Derek Chisora’s meltdown, super lightweights Regis Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) and Josh Taylor (15-0, 13 KOs) had their press conference to kick off the World Boxing Super Series super lightweight final on October 26 at the O2 Arena in London.



Regis Prograis: “Everybody always says they are going to beat me. Everybody says it was going to be a 50/50 fight but I blow everyone up. He is taller than me, he is longer than me, but you can’t determine my heart on the tale of the tape. And you can’t determine my IQ, Not to be cocky, but I can’t see him beating me.”

Josh Taylor: “I think I am bigger than him, quicker than him, stronger than him, and I punch just as hard as him. If he walks onto a shot I can get him out of there or I can out-box him for the full 12 rounds. I am headlining the show down here, tapping into the British fans, so I can’t wait.”