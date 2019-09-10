Castaneda-Martyniouk clash Oct 25 in Reno Undefeated super lightweight prospect Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (16-0, 7 KOs) returns October 25 against Stan Martyniouk (20-2, 6 KOs) when he headlines on UFC Fight Pass inside the Grande Exposition Hall at Silver Legacy Casino at THE ROW in Reno, Nevada. Castaneda is the reigning North American Boxing Association (NABA) champion. Prograis-Taylor kickoff press conference

