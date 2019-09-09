At a press conference in London for Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor, heavyweight Derek Chisora demanded that his co-feature bout with Joseph Parker be made the main event. Then after an f-bomb filled tirade, he stormed out. WARNING STRONG LANGUAGE.

Derek Chisora: Either you give me the main event or pull me out of the f__king show. Who’s taking the main event? I’m going to go ballistic now. I want more money now. I’m not selling out the 02 for these guys to come and take my fans. No. If that’s the case, pull me out of it…f__king Muhammad Ali trophy, no one gives a f__k about it no more. Nobody gives a f__k about little guys no more…You’re just f__king me with no vaseline…nobody gives a f__k about the Ali trophy. The heavyweights are back now. When AJ knocked out Klitschko, he said ‘no more money to the small guys, the money’s going back to the heavyweights!'”