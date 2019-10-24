WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
October 24, 2019
Prograis-Taylor heats up at final presser

Things got pretty testy during the final press conference for the World Boxing Super Series junior welterweight final between Regis Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) and Josh Taylor (15-0, 12 KOs). They clash Saturday night at The O2 in London and shown live via Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the U.S.
Prograis Taylor
Regis Prograis: Josh has been hurt. We saw it against Baranchyk. He’s been hurt against Postal. None of those fighters are punchers like me. They’re not sharp like me. They’re not fast like me. They’re not crisp like me. And they don’t have the timing like I do. So if you got hurt by those fighters like that, just imagine what’s going to happen with me!

Josh Taylor: It’s all smoke and wind. I’m going in there to do a job and I really feel I can lay him out cold on Saturday. 100% I believe I can knock him out…he’s had 24 fights, 24 wins against nobody. He’s not fought anybody who’s been in there to win. He’s never fought against any real live opponents, so he’s in for a hard night on Saturday.

