The Nevada State Athletic Commission has appointed the officials for the November 2 Canelo-Kovalev fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
The referee will be Russell Mora. Judges are Dave Moretti, Julie Lederman and Don Trella.
Trella and Moretti both worked Canelo-GGG I. Trella had it 114-114 and Moretti had it 115-113 for GGG. Moretti, who has judged most of Canelo’s recent fights, had Canelo winning 115-113 in Canelo-GGG II.
That there should tell you this fight will be fixed as usual!
For sure-just need to buy two of the three judges.
Canelo will stop Kovalev in round 8 or 9.
Kovalev, even in shape, does not have the skill set to properly contend with Canelo.
Russell Mora? Get ready for a Canelo lowblowfest. Remember Mares-Agbeko?
Beating Kovalev does not impress me. Now, if Canelo was brave enough to fight Artur Beterbiev, that is another story.
GGG & Kovalev are washed up.
Canelo vs Beterbiev is the fight we all want to see.
3 of the worst judges I know of.