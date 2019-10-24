October 24, 2019
Canelo-Kovalev Officials Named

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has appointed the officials for the November 2 Canelo-Kovalev fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The referee will be Russell Mora. Judges are Dave Moretti, Julie Lederman and Don Trella.

Trella and Moretti both worked Canelo-GGG I. Trella had it 114-114 and Moretti had it 115-113 for GGG. Moretti, who has judged most of Canelo’s recent fights, had Canelo winning 115-113 in Canelo-GGG II.

  • Canelo will stop Kovalev in round 8 or 9.

    Kovalev, even in shape, does not have the skill set to properly contend with Canelo.

    Reply

  • Beating Kovalev does not impress me. Now, if Canelo was brave enough to fight Artur Beterbiev, that is another story.
    GGG & Kovalev are washed up.

    Canelo vs Beterbiev is the fight we all want to see.

    Reply
