Unified WBC/WBA/WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko was bumped up to WBC “franchise champion” yesterday at the WBC’s 57th annual convention at the Grand Oasis Cancun.



Franchise champion is a special status from the WBC that offers special privileges in regard to mandatory obligations, fighting for multiple titles in multiple divisions and competing for titles of other organizations. To date, only Lomachenko and Canelo Alvarez have been designated as franchise champion.

As a result of Loma’s promotion, WBC interim lightweight champion Devon Haney was elevated to full WBC lightweight champion.