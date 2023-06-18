By Boxing Box Newman at ringside
WBC Super Lightweight champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis took on late replacement Danielito Zorrilla of Puerto Rico in the first defense of his title at the Smoothie Center in his hometown of New Orleans, LA. Zorrilla stepped in after Australia’s Liam Paro pulled out a month ago with an undisclosed injury.
Late in the first, a lead right from Zorrilla caught Prograis flush and appeared to send him to the canvas, but Prograis grabbed an on rushing Zorrilla, which landed in a tackle and referee Corona ruling it a push. Prograis turned the trick early in round three, landing a long left which dropped Zorrilla into an almost a back somersault!
Zorrilla did well to last the round, despite the best efforts of Prograis to end it then and there. Despite being the bigger man, Zorrilla took to being defensive on his bicycle as Prograis stalked and measured. Zorrilla got more aggressive in the eighth, snapping Prograis’ head with his jab. In the ninth, Prograis looked to take the play back a bit too aggressively, missing wildly with some off balance shots.
A retreating Zorrilla, a chasing Prograis spelled the remainder of this untidy affair. At the sound of the final bell, Zorrilla straddled the ropes in the neutral corner, sure of victory. The final scores were as follows: 118-109 Prograis, 114-113 Zorrilla, 117-110 Prograis, who retains his title on a split decision.
Really bad performance by Prograis against a late sub. He couldn’t find range at all against Zorrilla. What should’ve been a showcase fight him on DAZN was a disaster. He’s not as good as he think he is. As for Zorilla, no way in hell he’s getting a decision by running for most of the fight.
Judge 118-109, needs glasses, Prograis got a hometown decision, Subriel Matias knocks this fool out, Matias is a brawler from Puerto Rico unlike Zorro.
Sorry for Prograis, but he will never gonna be a star with this kind of performance, but for his own good, maybe this snoozer will encourage Jose Ramirez to face him.
Note: a judges miscommunication (maybe a phone with low battery) was the cause of scorecards being all over the places
Subriel Mathias is right now the star of this division. He smokes everyone of them including Teo.
Least punches landed EVER in a so called World Championship… seen better sparring sessions with 12 year olds
Would better fight if his orginal opponent Liam Paro wasn’t injured had to withdraw.
Boring.
I see a lot of bitching about Prograis and his performance. I didn’t see the fight, but from what I hear Zorrito didn’t want to engage.Now people are saying Matias knocks him out….Not saying Prograis beats him, but he is a statue that will be there to be hit. Good fight, would love to see it, but fans tend to not understand nuance.
Kp, if you saw the fight you would be bitching with the rest of us. Regis is very active online and talks way too much IMO (I’m a killer, king of the division, etc.) and did not back it up at all in this fight. Zorrilla was fighting scared all night but the funny thing is he made Regis felt his power in the first round. Of course, styles makes fights and him and Subriel would def. make for a good fight.
Just like the other 19.. jaja
Many will argue zorrilla didnt do enough but im sorry Prograis did even less. I failed to notice what Prograis do other than follow Zorrilla around getting whacked. 118-109 117-111, that isnt hometown stuff, thats straight corruption. Its time the DOJ and the FBI investigated boxing. You cant rig fights using government officials. This incestual relationship between promoters sanctioning bodies and government officials needs to end. They handed Prograis his title back tonight but its the end of the road for that guy. Complete disgrace of an event
It’s becoming more and more evident that thanks to the lack of legitimate and knowledgeable trainers, coupled with lazy and inactive prizefighters that want money for nothing that the science of boxing is at death’s door.
Gone are the legitimate trainers like Ray Arcel and Eddie Futch, only to be replaced imposters or somebody’s dad that know nothing of the nuances of boxing, just shouting and berating their charges.
Also gone is anyone willing to actually work in that ring. They posture and pose, unwilling to engage, scared to be hit or hurt. No workrate at all.
You fellas wanna be rich? Make yourself marketable, not through talk on twitter, but by fighting and entertaining in the ring. Maybe score a few knockouts while you’re at it in there.
Hate to break it to these bums, but you don’t make “Sugar” Ray Leonard money with “Sugar” Ray Olivera talent.
And that’s not a knock on Oliveira; if he was fighting today, he’d be a three division champion. If you can, watch his fights with Zack Padilla and Jake Rodriguez. He probably threw more punches in those two fights than some of these modern day luminaries have in their entire careers.