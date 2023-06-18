By Boxing Box Newman at ringside

WBC Super Lightweight champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis took on late replacement Danielito Zorrilla of Puerto Rico in the first defense of his title at the Smoothie Center in his hometown of New Orleans, LA. Zorrilla stepped in after Australia’s Liam Paro pulled out a month ago with an undisclosed injury.

Late in the first, a lead right from Zorrilla caught Prograis flush and appeared to send him to the canvas, but Prograis grabbed an on rushing Zorrilla, which landed in a tackle and referee Corona ruling it a push. Prograis turned the trick early in round three, landing a long left which dropped Zorrilla into an almost a back somersault!

Zorrilla did well to last the round, despite the best efforts of Prograis to end it then and there. Despite being the bigger man, Zorrilla took to being defensive on his bicycle as Prograis stalked and measured. Zorrilla got more aggressive in the eighth, snapping Prograis’ head with his jab. In the ninth, Prograis looked to take the play back a bit too aggressively, missing wildly with some off balance shots.

A retreating Zorrilla, a chasing Prograis spelled the remainder of this untidy affair. At the sound of the final bell, Zorrilla straddled the ropes in the neutral corner, sure of victory. The final scores were as follows: 118-109 Prograis, 114-113 Zorrilla, 117-110 Prograis, who retains his title on a split decision.