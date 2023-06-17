By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

In the semi main event, welterweights Shakhram Giyasov and Harold Calderon tangled in a WBA eliminator match. The crowd rooted for Calderon, chanting “Harold,” throughout. Giyasov employed a measuring tactic, keeping his left hand out, but never receiving a warning from referee Rafael Ramos. Calderon, for his part, chose to box smartly from a southpaw stance fainting moving and using his own jab followed by a left cross. Whenever Giyasov felt he landed a good punch, he would do a bicycle jump and try to follow up. By round 4, Giyasov was getting cocky, coming forward with hands down by his sides, taunting Calderon to take a shot. Calderon wouldn’t take the bait, seldom if ever leading. To say this was a tactical battle, is an understatement! Following the thrilling Guzman-Ali battle really made this bout unappetizing to be sure. The boo birds finally made their feelings known in round 8. Perhaps those boos lit a fire under Calderon as he came out aggressively for the first thirty seconds of round 9, actually engaging and throwing punches to lead instead of countering.

A small cut opened on the left eye of Calderon at the start of round 10. The fight ended as it started, with Giyasov stalking, Calderon looking to counter, ending in a whimper. The scores were 120-108, 118-110 and 116-112 all for Giyasov, who moves to 15-0, 9 KOs, while Calderon loses his first at 27-1, 18 KOs.

Lady Super Bantamweights Ramla Ali and Julissa Alejandra Guzman Michael for the IBF Inter-Continental and WBA Continental Americas titles in a highly skilled clash. 2020 Somali Olympian Ali, had to box carefully and utilize her speed and Guzman was the harder puncher and landed her fair share of shots. By round two, Guzman was cut along the left eye and began to get desperate, looking for the big shot. She found just such a shot in the fourth round with a long right to Ali’s jaw, which sent Ali’s legs akimbo. Somehow she survived the round. With under 10 seconds go in the fifth, Guzman landed another hard right, dropping Ali in a neutral corner. Badly hurt, Ali rose and was saved by the bell. If you just looked at the fighter’s faces, it would be impossible to tell who was getting the better of it- Ali was unmarked but taking several hard shots while Guzman was a bloody mess but seemed to be confident and in control. Out of nowhere in round 8, a left hook dropped Ali as if she was shot, failing to beat the count. Guzman takes the belts and will seek another world title shot, now at 13-2-2, 7 KOs. Ali suffers her first setback at 8-1, 2 KOs.

In a battle for bragging rights in Louisiana, super featherweights Jeremy Hill (New Orleans ) and Mark Davis (Baton Rouge) went at it to see who would come out the top pelican! Davis lost his mouthpiece once in each of the first two rounds, drawing warnings from a referee that a third infraction would cost him a point. While Davis chose the pressure option of the shorter fighter, Hill opted to work off his job and counter. Davis was cut on the right eye at the end of the third courtesy of a beautiful left hook. Hill found his measure at the start of round four and continued to let Davis come in, waiting for the perfect counter. That moment came with a beautiful four-punch combination sending Davis into the ropes and down. He rose unsteadily and referee Terry Boudreaux waved it off at 1:29 of round four. Hill now moves to 19 -3, 12 KOs, while Davis falls to 19-2, 5 KOs.

Lady Flyweights Ginny “Capt’n” Fuchs and Indeya Smith Rodriguez fought a spirited eight round battle. 2020 Olympian Fuchs suffered a cut along her left eye socket and at times was overly focused on holding her left high to guard from further damage. The pint-sized Rodriguez was constantly coming forward like a buzz saw. Fuchs tried to take advantage of her reach by using her southpaw right jab, but eventually would fall into in fighting with her much shorter foe. The final tabulation saw it 80-72 twice and 79-73, all for Fuchs, now 3-0, 1 KO. Rodriguez is now 6-8, 1 KO.

Super Lightweights Aaron Aponte and Xavier Madrid entertained the crowd in their scheduled eight rounder. At the outset, Aponte controlled the action from the outside. But from round three onward, Madrid looked to make a war of it along the ropes forcing in fighting. After a warning from referee Keith Hughes, a point was deducted from Aponte for low blows with one second to go in the fifth round. The two went back at it in the 6th, with Aponte landing several good shots in ring center, but finishing the round with a bloody nose for his troubles. The pattern would continue for the last two rounds with Aponte doing his best to counter off the ropes and at times steer the action to the ring center, but Madrid worked his pressure game and both combatants were bloodied and bruised at the final bell. Scores were 78-73 Aponte and 76-75 twice for Madrid. The point deduction cost Aponte the draw. He now falls to 7-1-1, 2KOs. Madrid improves to 6-2, 2. KOs.

In the opening about on the Matchroom promoted show headlined byWBC Super Lightweight champ Regis Prograis defending against Danielito Zorrilla, lightweights Criztec Bazaldua and Elroy Fruto went the full four scheduled rounds. The lanky Bazalsua was in control the entire way, winning 40-36 unanimously. Bazaldua now 2-0, while Fruto goes to 1-2.