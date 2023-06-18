By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

In an IBF junior featherweight title eliminator between unbeaten fighters, Sam Goodman (15-0, 7 KOs) took a twelve round split decision over Ra’eese Aleem (20-1, 12 KOs) on Sunday in the Tszyo-Ocampo co-feature at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. Aleem built up an early lead, but Goodman closed strong to win 117-111, 116-112 on two cards. Aleem was up 116-112 on the third card.