By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
In an IBF junior featherweight title eliminator between unbeaten fighters, Sam Goodman (15-0, 7 KOs) took a twelve round split decision over Ra’eese Aleem (20-1, 12 KOs) on Sunday in the Tszyo-Ocampo co-feature at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. Aleem built up an early lead, but Goodman closed strong to win 117-111, 116-112 on two cards. Aleem was up 116-112 on the third card.
Judge that gave the fight to the American should be investigated
What are you smoking? It was a pretty even fight, Aleem was even ahead on the punch stats. Could have gone either way.
No idea how he only scored 4 rounds for Goldman…. Makes no sense. I had it 116-112, not a wipeout by any means, but only a couple rounds were close enough to create a discrepancy.
117-111 was pretty ordinary scoring.
Shawn Porter said American needed KO after 10 rds / was chased around the ring all night and was behind on the punch stats – American judge was the one that gave it to the American . Would be interesting. Go see his recent bank transactions we need to wipe out corruption in the sport now!
Recent Bank transactions? Maybe they Cash App’d the bribe to him? Please STFU…
Aleem all hype. Aussie did well as expected
When I watch fighters from various backgrounds, I look for certain skills that are historically shared for greatness within each background.
I have never been a fan of Aleem because for an African-American fighter, Aleem does not display enough of the following skills that are historically shared among solid/great African-American fighters (past and present):
1) Quick hands.
2) Defensive rhythm.
3) Offensive rhythm.
4) If needed, solid feet movement.
5) A thinking man’s fighter.
6) At least stinging punches.
7) A clear understanding of the ring.
Granted, Aleem’s chin appears solid, but he clearly does not have enough of the above skills. Aleem’s hands on defense are lousy. Aleem does not have a true command of distance. His punches have a slapping look to it because he does not use his knuckles enough. His punches are generally wide and wild (with amateur seasonings on it).
It was only a matter of time before Aleem was finally exposed by a fighter with good techniques. Aleem’s trainer should have kept telling him to close the distance with pressure and a mean streak. Last, underestimating an opponent and arrogance caused Aleem’s travel to Australia, and he (and his camp) will have bad dreams of it.
Aleem was pretty respectful in the lead up, they actually sat next to each other at the press conference. He just seemed to gas a bit after round 7-8, mouth open footwork slowed down. But it was a good competitive fight.
Goodman took charge in the second part of the fight, Aleem started feeling the heat in the later rounds, good wind for the Goodman.