By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Undefeated WBO interim junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) annihilated IBF #11 rated Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (34-3, 22 KOs) in just 77 seconds on Sunday at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. Tszyu immediately hurt Ocampo, dropped him with a crushing right hand, and then spectacularly laid him out with a massive left hook that almost took off his head.
Immediately after the fight, “Tszyu stated, “I’ve got a question for everyone here. What my mother-f**king name?” He added, “I’ve got this interim belt, but I’m not satisfied. I want all four – and it’s not just the belts – I just want the name ‘Charlo’ on my resume.”
Big statement. Bring on Charlo. Certainly sets up a mouth watering fight now.
I planned to only watch a couple rounds since its getting late. Guess that wasnt needed.
Always been a Tim Tszyu fan . Big big fan of father Tszyu. That being said I was really looking forward to seeing Ocampo to give him a good test. Was shocked on how Tim steamed rolled him. Going against Charlo, I see this a 50/50 fight and maybe even a 60/40 in Tszyu favor being his stay busy and confidence scales are through the roof.
As soon as those right hands landed Tszyu smelled blood and went for the KO.
My guess is Charlo vacates.
Tim’s major wins are against Harrison, who had been stopped 3 times previously and Ocampo, who Spence already thrashed in 1 round .. my guess is Charlo sticks around to show you who he is and what another Jeff Horn is.
Not seeing Tszyu as an easy out at all. Maybe Charlo beats him, but just as Charlo would be the best Tszyu has ever fought, Tszyu would be the best Charlo has fought as well. I’d make Charlo a slight favorite, but not by much at all.
Lifting the lid a little bit on your logic, Spence is a P4P, and Harrison had beaten Charlo. That’s all top shelf ain’t it not. And Tszyu is levels better than Horn, he will give Charlo a stern test should the fight get made.
Charlo is a snowflake and will give up his belts before fighting Tim Tszyu.
Charlo will fake another injury or find some other excuse not to fight Tim.
But didn’t Harrison beat Charlo?
What are all the haters going to say now? I think Tim just became the favorite over Charlo. Jermell has never fought anyone with the physicality, doggedess and punching power of Tszyu. This kid is an animal.
Like I said before, Charlo will find a way NOT to fight Tim Tszyu…
Hate that what’s my name crap. His dad had much more class.
Yea I’m a huge fan of his, but agree, he needs to drop that. Looks and sounds tacky and classless. I was hoping after the Harrison victory he just got caught up in the emotions and wouldn’t do it again. Trust his corner counsels him against this in the future.
Directed at charlo for his Tim kazoo call out……..
Camacho jr, Chavez jr, Rahman jr, Mosley Jr all try and ride daddy’s coat tails. Not Tim. He’s legit
Cannot wait for Charlo
Tszyu is going to bash Charlo.
I have a feeling Charlo will move on to other plans at 160. I wonder what Conwell is thinking?
So, either Tszyu has brain damage and has forgotten his name and keeps asking people to tell him, or he wants to be known as Tim “Tim Tszyu” Tszyu.
Until he fights Charlo, I reserve my judgement about his world champion credentials.
It’s because of the Tim kazoo BS that Charlo pulled
Tszyu vs. Charles Conwell would be a war! Hopefully that’s next!!!
Tszyu tried to get Mendoza and even Fundora to fight but they all didnt want that smoke preferring a rematch instead.
I agree – charlo will dodge Tszyu – the fight won’t happen – only one person wants it charlo doesn’t want to know about him.