By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undefeated WBO interim junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) annihilated IBF #11 rated Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (34-3, 22 KOs) in just 77 seconds on Sunday at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. Tszyu immediately hurt Ocampo, dropped him with a crushing right hand, and then spectacularly laid him out with a massive left hook that almost took off his head.

Immediately after the fight, “Tszyu stated, “I’ve got a question for everyone here. What my mother-f**king name?” He added, “I’ve got this interim belt, but I’m not satisfied. I want all four – and it’s not just the belts – I just want the name ‘Charlo’ on my resume.”