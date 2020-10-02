It’s official that three-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) and four-division world champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KOs) will square off on Halloween (October 31) for the WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight championships on Showtime PPV from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The four-fight pay-per-view card will be the first major boxing event with fans in attendance since COVID-19 forced a halt to U.S. sports in March.
The undercard will feature unbeaten San Antonio native and WBA super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs) defending his title against hard-hitting Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (18-2, 11 KOs) in the co-main event and former super lightweight world champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (24-1, 20 KOs) will take on unbeaten Juan Heraldez (16-0-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round showdown. In the telecast opener, lightweight contenders Isaac Cruz (19-1-1, 14 KOs) and Diego Magdaleno (32-3, 13 KOs) will battle in an IBF title eliminator bout.
Tickets will go on sale Monday, October 5 at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. This is the first major boxing event with fans in attendance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. in March. The Alamodome has implemented a comprehensive health and safety plan to protect against the spread of the virus. All fans attending the event will be screened upon entry and are required to wear a mask, as well as follow social distancing guidelines. Tickets will be distributed in seat blocks known as “pods” to maintain distance between groups not from the same party.
Mayweather must’ve given up on Heraldez after the Mendez draw. This is an even harder fight and he’ll probably lose.