It’s official that three-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) and four-division world champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KOs) will square off on Halloween (October 31) for the WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight championships on Showtime PPV from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The four-fight pay-per-view card will be the first major boxing event with fans in attendance since COVID-19 forced a halt to U.S. sports in March.

The undercard will feature unbeaten San Antonio native and WBA super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs) defending his title against hard-hitting Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (18-2, 11 KOs) in the co-main event and former super lightweight world champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (24-1, 20 KOs) will take on unbeaten Juan Heraldez (16-0-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round showdown. In the telecast opener, lightweight contenders Isaac Cruz (19-1-1, 14 KOs) and Diego Magdaleno (32-3, 13 KOs) will battle in an IBF title eliminator bout.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, October 5 at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. This is the first major boxing event with fans in attendance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. in March. The Alamodome has implemented a comprehensive health and safety plan to protect against the spread of the virus. All fans attending the event will be screened upon entry and are required to wear a mask, as well as follow social distancing guidelines. Tickets will be distributed in seat blocks known as “pods” to maintain distance between groups not from the same party.