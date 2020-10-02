Former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs and Gabriel Rosado have built up a rivalry over the last year and now that comes to a head November 27 on DAZN.

“Gabe talked his way into this fight and now it’s time to see if he can back it up,” said Jacobs. “He’s got a big mouth and he’s been bringing up my name constantly for over a year – but on November 27 the talking stops and I can’t wait to shut him up. My aim is to become a two-weight division world champion in 2021 and that starts with a big win in Florida. After that, I’m ready to step up and fight one of the world champions at 168 pounds.”