Zepeda, Baranchyk make weight

José Zepeda 139.9 vs. Ivan Baranchyk 139.6

(WBC super lightweight eliminator) Gabriel Flores Jr. 131.7 vs. Ryan Kielczweski 131

Guido Vianello 238.7 vs. Kingsley Ibeh 276.8

Duke Ragan 126.4 vs. John Moraga 127.7

Frevian Gonzalez 131.8 vs. Carlos Marrero III 130.5

Mitchell Sipe 248.9 vs. Jimmy Barnes 290.6

Haven Brady Jr. 125.9 vs. Gorwar Karyah 124

JJ Mariano 144 vs. Matthew Reed 149.4 Venue: The Bubble/MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

