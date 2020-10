FS1 Weights from Los Angeles

Mark Magsayo 127 vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo 126.6

Paul Kroll 147 vs. Luke Santamaria 146.4

Chavez Barrientes 123.6 vs. Ivan Varela 123.8

Angel Barrientes 120.8 vs. Fernando Ibarra 121.2 Venue: Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles (no spectators)

Promoter: TGB Boxing

TV: FS1 Zepeda, Baranchyk make weight Navarrete-Villa undercard announced

