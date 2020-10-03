WBA Fedecentro featherweight titlist Dennis “El Martillo” (The Hammer) Contreras (23-10-1, 20 KOs) scored a spectacular sixth round KO over previously unbeaten Carlos “El Stich” Flores (20-1, 11 KOs) on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. A crushing left/right combination put the 20-year-old Flores down for the count. Three straight upset wins now for the resurgent Contreras after a 1-8-1 streak. He’s surprised Fernando Garcia (12-0), Belmar Preciado (20-2-1) and now Flores (20-0).

Super featherweight Hairon “El Maja” Soccaras (23-1-3, 15 KOs) punished Julio Buitrago (13-24-3, 3 KOs) until the referee waved it off in round three.

Other Results

Bryan Polaco W4 Jonathan Ryan Burrs (jr middleweight)

Omar Rosario W4 Matt Gavers (junior welterweight)

Otar Eransoyan W6 Luis Valentin (lightweight)