Former light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev received three years probation for misdemeanor fighting/noise/offensive words after reaching a plea bargain with prosecutors in regard to an altercation with a woman and dog two years ago in Big Bear, California. “Krusher” also must take an anger management class. The woman alleged that Kovelev punched her and kicked her dog after she spurned his sexual advances. Full details at TMZ.com.
