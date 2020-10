Buatsi, Calic make weight

Joshua Buatsi 172.3 vs. Marko Calic 172.75

(WBA International light heavyweight title) Chantelle Cameron 137.75 vs. vs. Adriana Araujo 145.75

(WBC female super lightweight title)

*Araujo 5.75 pounds heavy! Alen Babic 199.25 vs. Niall Kennedy 219.5

Aqib Fiaz 131.2 vs. Kane Baker 130.8

John Hedges 167.3 vs. Jan Ardon 165

Linus Udofia 156.4 vs. John Harding Jr 156.2 Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Kovalev sentenced to 3 years probation

