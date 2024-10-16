October 15, 2024
ProBox Weights from Plant City, Florida

Probox10 16
Photo: Platinum Shine

Reported by Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Sports

Chris Colbert 136.8 vs. Omar Salcido Gamez 136
10 Rounds (Main Event)

Tsendbattar Erdenebat 130 vs. Francy Fortunato Saya 129.8
10 Rounds

Najee Lopez 176.2 vs. Ismael Ocles 173.4 lbs.
8 Rounds

David Navarro 127.2 vs. Mykell Gamble 128 lbs.
8 Rounds

Venue: ProBox TV Events Center, Plant City, Florida
Promoter: ProBox
TV: ProboxTV

  • By his own admission, Colbert should be at 130 and he comes in here missing lightweight. I don’t expect him to win, but I think Gamez gives him a pretty good fight.

