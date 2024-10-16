ProBox Weights from Plant City, Florida Reported by Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Sports Chris Colbert 136.8 vs. Omar Salcido Gamez 136

10 Rounds (Main Event) Tsendbattar Erdenebat 130 vs. Francy Fortunato Saya 129.8

10 Rounds Najee Lopez 176.2 vs. Ismael Ocles 173.4 lbs.

8 Rounds David Navarro 127.2 vs. Mykell Gamble 128 lbs.

8 Rounds Venue: ProBox TV Events Center, Plant City, Florida

Promoter: ProBox

Venue: ProBox TV Events Center, Plant City, Florida

Promoter: ProBox

TV: ProboxTV

