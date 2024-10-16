Reported by Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Sports
Chris Colbert 136.8 vs. Omar Salcido Gamez 136
10 Rounds (Main Event)
Tsendbattar Erdenebat 130 vs. Francy Fortunato Saya 129.8
10 Rounds
Najee Lopez 176.2 vs. Ismael Ocles 173.4 lbs.
8 Rounds
David Navarro 127.2 vs. Mykell Gamble 128 lbs.
8 Rounds
Venue: ProBox TV Events Center, Plant City, Florida
Promoter: ProBox
TV: ProboxTV
By his own admission, Colbert should be at 130 and he comes in here missing lightweight. I don’t expect him to win, but I think Gamez gives him a pretty good fight.
– I do not like Colbert.
– Will be rooting for his opponent tonight………