October 15, 2024
Boxing News

Gaumont in spotlight Thursday night

Unbeaten middleweight prospect Alexandre Gaumont (11-0, 7 KOs) will headline in his hometown for the first time against Andres Viera (12-8, 9 KOs) in the eight-round main event this Thursday night at Casino Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. ESPN+ will stream in the U.S.

In a pair of junior welterweight ten rounders, Arthur Biyarslanov (16-0, 14 KOs) will take on veteran Jonathan Jose Eniz (35-20-1, 16 KOs), and recent world title challenger Steve Claggett (38-8-2, 26 KOs) meets Eduardo Estela (16-3, 11 KOs).

ProBox Weights from Plant City, Florida

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>