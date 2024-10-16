Unbeaten middleweight prospect Alexandre Gaumont (11-0, 7 KOs) will headline in his hometown for the first time against Andres Viera (12-8, 9 KOs) in the eight-round main event this Thursday night at Casino Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. ESPN+ will stream in the U.S.

In a pair of junior welterweight ten rounders, Arthur Biyarslanov (16-0, 14 KOs) will take on veteran Jonathan Jose Eniz (35-20-1, 16 KOs), and recent world title challenger Steve Claggett (38-8-2, 26 KOs) meets Eduardo Estela (16-3, 11 KOs).