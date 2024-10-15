IBF super welterweight world champion Bakhram Murtazaliev has declared his intention to meet former world champion Tim Tszyu in the center of the ring when they square off in the main event on Prime Video action this Saturday from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

“The best part of fighting Tim Tszyu is that he won’t run,” said Murtazaliev. “He is coming to fight. I love fighting in the center of the ring. It’s going to be a great fight for the fans to watch on Saturday night.”

Murtazaliev’s lead trainer Roma Kalantaryan reiterated his fighter’s desire to contest this matchup in the center of the ring and expressed his belief Murtazaliev will end the night with his hand raised.

“We had a great eight-week training camp, Bakhram is 100% ready to defend his titles and I believe he’ll be victorious,” said Kalantaryan, who trained Murtazaliev in Oxnard, California for this fight. “Tszyu is a good fighter, a tough kid who knows how to box and he does not get tired. We have fought that type of fighter many times before and we’re prepared for anything he brings. We have the advantage on reach, height and I think power as well. There are going to be two pressure fighters in that ring on October 19.”

The undefeated Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) earned his world title in his last outing as he traveled to his opponent’s home turf in Germany and scored an 11th-round knockout over Jack Culcay. Now he steps into his biggest U.S. fight to date, looking to quiet Tszyu and increase his standing with a high-profile world title defense.

“I’m looking forward to fighting Tim Tszyu because he talks a lot and he has a famous name in boxing,” said Murtazaliev. “It really doesn’t matter who I fight, my mentality is always the same and I will fight whoever they put in front of me. I’m just excited to defend my title.”