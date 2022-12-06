December 6, 2022
Pre-holiday NYC fight card announced

Undefeated flyweight Andy Dominguez will be the main event fighter for the first time in his young career, topping a fight card tabbed “Holiday Fight Night” on December 21, just four days before Christmas, at Sony Hall in Times Square, New York City. The 24-year-old Dominguez (8-0, 6 KOs) will fight Gilberto Mendoza (19-13-3, 10 KOs) in a clash scheduled for eight rounds.

In other eight-rounders, super middleweight Anthony “The Magician” Sims Jr. (22-1, 20 KOs) will fight Anthony Todd (14-6, 8 KOs), lightweight Steven “Hit Man” Ortiz (12-0, 3 KOs) will battle Andrew Rogers (7-10, 2 KOs), and female super flyweight Sulem Urbina (13-2-1, 2 KOs) faces Indeya Smith (5-6, 1 KO).

Rounding out the show, Elon “El Leon” de Jesus (4-1, 3 KOs) will fight in a six-round bantamweight bout.

The event will be BoxingInsider Promotions second fight card. Their first, on October 13, also at Sony Hall, had a raucous standing-room-only crowd.

