Sad to announce the passing of legendary Hall of Fame referee Mills Lane at the age of 85 in Reno, Nevada. Lane, who coined the catchphrase ‘let’s get it on,’ officiated many major boxing matches, including the famed “Bite Fight” between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson on June 28, 1997. After retiring as a referee, he starred in a reality TV court show for a number of years. Unfortunately, Lane suffered a debilitating stroke in 2002 that left him partially paralyzed and unable to speak. Rest in peace.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Congrats Mills Lane on a life well lived! Rest easy!
Mills didn’t take no mess, great referee…RIP.
I thought he passed years ago, it must have been the stroke he suffered. He definitely was the best referee in my opinion.
S I P Mr. Lane
RIP Mills Lane. I thought he passed away years ago and that he was in his ’90s
Amazing how he lived for so long after the stroke! RIP Mills!