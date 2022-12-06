Sad to announce the passing of legendary Hall of Fame referee Mills Lane at the age of 85 in Reno, Nevada. Lane, who coined the catchphrase ‘let’s get it on,’ officiated many major boxing matches, including the famed “Bite Fight” between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson on June 28, 1997. After retiring as a referee, he starred in a reality TV court show for a number of years. Unfortunately, Lane suffered a debilitating stroke in 2002 that left him partially paralyzed and unable to speak. Rest in peace.

