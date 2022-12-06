By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman (49-16-1, 19 KOs) returns to action against Joel Camilleri (24-8-1, 12 KOs) on Friday at the Melbourne Pavilion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia, with the vacant Australasian 160-pound title up for grabs.

The 49-year-old Soliman has won his three previous bouts against Troy O’Meley in 2022 and Jesse White in 2022 also 2021. Camilleri has stoppage victories over Sittichai Suksamran and Kittisak Soeksiri in 2022. The promoter and matchmaker Brian Amatruda.