Bunch-Lundy clash on Friday Super lightweight contender Shinard 'Showtime' Bunch (19-1-1, 16 KOs) will look to continue his rise in a ten round test against former world title challenger 'Hammerin' Hank Lundy (31-11-1, 14 KOs) on Friday from the Newtown Athletic Club in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Also featured will be popular super lightweight Daiyaan Butt (12-2, 5 KOs) and super bantamweight John Leonardo (8-1-1, 4 KOs) in separate bouts. The card can be seen on subscription streaming platform FloSports. Pre-holiday NYC fight card announced Kabayel opponent named

