Unbeaten IBF #8, WBO #10, WBA #11 heavyweight Agit Kabayel (22-0, 14 KOs) will face Agron Smakici (19-1, 17 KOs) when he returns to the ring on January 28 at the RuhrCongress Hall in Bochum, Germany. The EBU has officially sanctioned the bout for the vacant European title. A win would be Kabayel’s second reign as European champion. He previously held the belt from 2017 to 2019 and defended it three times, including a win against recent world title challenger Derek Chisora.
