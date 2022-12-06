Former unified middleweight champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez (55-3-2, 30 KOs) is scheduled for an eight round bout against Noah Kidd (6-6-2, 5 KOs) on Sunday night on a special evening of boxing that opens the annual WBA Convention, which takes place December 11-14 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. The 47-year-old Martinez is 4-0 since returning to the ring in 2020 and is currently rated WBA #4. Kidd is moving up from the super welterweight division to face the future Hall of Famer.

Also seeing action is highly ranked bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (28-1, 19 KOs) against Jobert Alvarez (20-3-2, 7 KOs) in a scheduled ten rounder with the WBA Continental Americas title at stake. Lopez is closing fast on a world title opportunity and is currently ranked in the top 5 by the WBA, WBO, and IBF. Melo’s M&R Boxing Promotions stablemate Idalberto Umara (7-1, 4 KOs) will take on Emiliano Martin Garcia (18-8-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Fedecaribe title.

Other world-rated fighters scheduled include WBC #8 super middleweight champion Yamaguchi “The Problem” Falcao (23-1-1, 9 KOs) defending his NABA belt against heavy-handed Ernest Amuzu (26-7, 22 KOs) and WBA #10 middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle (17-0, 7 KOs) defending his NABA belt against Sladan Janjanian (34-13, 24 KOs).

Headlining is a ten round junior welterweight contest between Orestes Velasquez (5-0, 5 KOs) and Guillermo “El Leoncito” Crocco (20-2-1, 6 KOs) for the WBA International title.

In the ten round co-feature, undefeated middleweights Francisco “Bebu” Veron (10-0, 8 KOs) and Leonardo Ruiz (10-0, 7 KOs) will square off for the WBA Continental Americas title.

Other bouts:

Female junior lightweight Kalliopi “Pink Tyson” Kourouni (12-3, 2 KOs) squares off against Calista Silgado (21-16-3, 16 KOs) over ten rounds for the WBA Continental Americas title.

At light heavyweight, Joseph George (12-0, 7 KOs) faces Raiko Santana (8-3, 5 KOs) for the WBA Fedecaribe title in a ten-rounder.

At super welterweight, Yoanis Tellez (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Jean Rivera (8-1, 1 KO) in a ten-rounder for the WBA Fedecaribe belt.

In six rounders, heavyweight Herich Ruiz Cordoba meets Phillip Jean Siede, junior middleweight Jeovanny Estela faces Luis Eduardo Florez, welterweight Damian Lescaille battles Rondale Hubbert, and lightweight Alex Rios Vega will face an opponent to be named.

The card is promoted bu Amaury Piedra/Boxlab Promotions.