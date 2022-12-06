P4P Entertainment teams up with Legacy Boxing and Chino Maidana Promotions will bring pro boxing to the the Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas on Friday. The main event is an eight round super welterweight showdown between former world champion Austin Trout (35-5-1, 18 KOs) of Las Cruces, NM against Jose Sanchez Charles (20-2-1, 12 KOs) of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

The co-main event will be a six round rematch between super lightweights Samuel Castaneda (8-0-1, 7 KOs) of the Rio Grande Valley and Julio Sanchez (5-6-2, 1 KO) of Houston. Castaneda and Sanchez battled in the same arena this past September in a bout that ended in a majority draw.

Twelve bouts are set to take place in all. Doors are set to open at 6PM. Opening bout 6:30PM. Tickets available on Ticketmaster.com and at Payne Arena. Former Fightnews.com writer Christian Schmidt set to be the ring announcer.