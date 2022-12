Dib-Fonseca clash Friday By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing IBF #14 super featherweight Billel Dib (26-3, 13 KOs) will clash with former world title challenger and WBA #9 rated Francisco Fonseca (30-3-2, 24 KOs ) over twelve rounds at the Whitlam Centre in Liverpool, NSW, Australia, on Friday. Fonseca has lost to Ryan GarcĂ­a in 2020, Gervonta Davis in 2017 and Tevin Farmer in 2018. Dib’s losses were to Dylan Sendeckyj in 2012, Yuandale Evans in 2017, and Bruno Tarimo in 2018. Promoter and matchmaker Billy Hussein. Austin Trout in action Friday Tank-Garcia kickoff press conference Like this: Like Loading...

