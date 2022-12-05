Undefeated WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten WBA super featherweight champion Héctor Luis García faced off at the kickoff press conference for their January 7 Showtime PPV clash from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Gervonta Davis: “We’re gonna go back into training camp right after today because we’re not sleeping on this guy. I know we have two fights lined up, but I’m only focused on this one. I’m ready to go through everybody that’s in my way…I’m just ready to shut everyone up. All the talking that’s going around, I just want to go in the ring and shut them all up.”

Hector Luis Garcia: “I know that I have the height advantage, but I can adapt myself to the rhythm of my opponent. I know that I’m facing one of the best fighters out there, but I’m fully confident I have what it takes to win…if I beat ‘Tank’ on January 7, I’d be happy to go after a fight against Ryan Garcia. I don’t think he’s on the same level as me and Gervonta.”