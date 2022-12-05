Unbeaten IBF #1, WBA #2, WBC #3 Jaron “Boots” Ennis talks about finally getting a world title fight of sorts. Ennis will take on IBF #4-rated Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) for the IBF interim welterweight title in the co-feature of the January 7 Tank-Garcia pay-per-view from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

“I definitely feel like I already should have had my world title shot,” said Ennis. “I’ve been calling out the champions for years. I’ve been ready and they’re just making it worse for themselves by making me wait longer…eventually the champions are going to have no choice but to fight me. If it’s not the champions next, then I’ll take a Keith Thurman or a Yordenis Ugas fight in a heartbeat.”

Regarding Chukhadzhian, Ennis stated, “I’m not too familiar with my opponent, but I’m sure he’s a great fighter. He’ll bring that European style and try to make it hard for me, but I’m going to put on a show and get the knockout…we have some European guys in our camp so that I can prepare for that style. It’s not going to be anything new to me…I’m coming for the knockout and I’m coming to do it in spectacular fashion.”