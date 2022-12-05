Undefeated two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade and Demond Nicholson talked about their ten round super middleweight fight opening the January 7 Tank-Garcia pay-per-view from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

“I’m feeling good. This is a new journey. I’m looking to become a three-division champion. I’m thankful to have this opportunity to showcase my skill and talent on this beautiful card,” said Andrade. “At the end of the day, nothing guarantees a Canelo Alvarez fight. Right now I’m looking at Caleb Plant, David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo. I want all those big names.

“Showtime is a great place to be. I’ve had my journey through my boxing career and now I’m writing my own chapter. January 7 is an opportunity to do what I do best.

“There are a lot of great fights that can be made at 168 pounds and I’m looking to make them. This is a great position right now for me to make those fights.

“My experience and my amateur pedigree will be the difference. My IQ, my talent and my skill overall are going to be huge for me.

“I’m ready to tangle. We both said yes to the fight, and may the best man win. At the end of the day we’re both going to bring our best to the table.

“I’m looking to show that I’m the best. Let’s make this happen. There’s no more excuses. This fight is a stepping stone toward making those things happen and I’m grateful for the opportunity.

“I did my thing at 154 and 160 and now I want to move on to this journey at super middleweight and make it happen.”

Demond Nicholson stated, “This is probably the biggest fight of my career, so I’m just looking forward to seeing Andrade in that ring. It’s going to be a hell of a fight.

“I have to take advantage of his age. I’ve got the advantage with youth and I have to use that to help me in this fight.

“My home is 15 minutes away from here, so the support I’m going to receive is going to be drastic. It’s going to be full of my friends and family. It’s time to put on a show and really get my name in the books. This is really my chance.

“I’m 100% healthy right now. It’s time to really go full-fledged forward. I’m feeling great right now.

“This fight with Andrade is bigger than Benavidez if you look at it from boxing and skills wise. For me this is like fighting Canelo. It’s a big fight.

“For me it’s about working smarter and believing in myself and my team. I just have to go out there and do what I do best.”