It’s Terence “Bud” Crawford against Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao. Unfortunately, they never met in the ring, but they will be competing for PPV buyers on Saturday night. WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) defends his world title against David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) in a $39.99 PPV at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Ring legend Pacquiao takes on YouTuber DK Yoo in a $29.99 PPV boxing exhibition at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, South Korea.

Fight fans also have the option to catch a good fight without PPV fees as junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez heads up an ESPN telecast against Mikey Garcia-conqueror Sandor Martin at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Jared “Real Big Baby” Anderson, Keyshawn Davis, and Xander Zayas are also appearing on the card.

Three different boxing cards taking place simultaneously. Which will you watch?