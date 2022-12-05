Crawford-Avanesyan PPV broadcast team named The broadcast team has been named for Saturday’s $39.99 Crawford-Avanesyan PPV on BLK Prime and across all cable and satellite outlets for. Todd Grisham will lead the commentary crew with Paulie Malignaggi and Antonio Tarver. Zab Judah will offer behind-the-scenes insight and backstage interviews. Cheyenne McCargo will serve as the undercard scoring voice. Lupe Contreras will serve as the ring announcer. Crawford vs. Pacqiao vs. Teofimo on Saturday Ennis, Ellis, Andrade on Tank PPV undercard Like this: Like Loading...

