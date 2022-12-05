The broadcast team has been named for Saturday’s $39.99 Crawford-Avanesyan PPV on BLK Prime and across all cable and satellite outlets for. Todd Grisham will lead the commentary crew with Paulie Malignaggi and Antonio Tarver. Zab Judah will offer behind-the-scenes insight and backstage interviews. Cheyenne McCargo will serve as the undercard scoring voice. Lupe Contreras will serve as the ring announcer.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Once Crawford settles in after a round or two, his offense will be tagging Avanesyan at angles. Crawford will be having target practice on Avanesyan much of the fight. Avanesyan has never fought a fighter like Crawford. Avanesyan likes for fighters to be in front of him unlike Crawford. Crawford TKO.
I think being 35 and keeping that Russell-esque schedule probably catches up with Crawford pretty soon, but he’ll beat Avanesyan – wouldn’t at all be surprised if it was competitive though.
Crawford by ko