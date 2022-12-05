Ennis to fight for IBF interim welterweight title

The undercard is set for the January 7 Showtime PPV headlined by undefeated WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis against unbeaten super featherweight champion Héctor Luis García from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

In the co-main event, unbeaten rising star Jaron “Boots” Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) returns to action to take on the IBF #4 welterweight Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) for the IBF interim welterweight title. Unbeaten welterweight contender Rashidi Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) faces KO artist Roiman Villa (25-1, 24 KOs) in a twelve-rounder. Undefeated former two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) returns in a ten round super middleweight clash against Demond Nicholson (26-4-1, 22 KOs) to open the show.