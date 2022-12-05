IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-1-1, 8 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time since recapturing his IBF crown against mandatory challenger Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (26-2, 15 KOs) on Saturday at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England this Saturday on DAZN. But it seems nemesis Mauricio Lara is still on his mind.

“It was a bit of a wakeup call was Mauricio Lara – the first one,” said Warrington. “I let my guard down. I had the Lara defeat and then all of a sudden it was, ‘he’s finished, he’s had his time in the sun.’ That’s not the case. It was only a short time in the sun and I feel like I was just getting going.”

“People say he’s dangerous and he’s my boogeyman – f**k that, I know that with my head on it I can beat him easy. Wanker isn’t he? F**king wanker. I was number one in the world…I lost to him and then I was down in eighth and ninth.

“They were saying I was done. Guys who a few years ago when I won the world title were nowhere to be seen. Now all of a sudden, they were above me. How does that work out? Keep on f***ing doubting me. I wasn’t supposed to win the British title but now I’m a two-time world champion.”

As far as Lopez is concerned, Warrington said, “Luis Alberto Lopez is full of confidence. He’s showing the champ no respect whatsoever. We know he’s got power; we know he knows how to finish people. He strongly believes that he’s going to do what his Mexican friend Mauricio Lara did and come over here and blast me out. I’ve got other ideas.

“I feel the strongest I ever have done in my career. I’m sitting down on my punches a lot more. The power has always been there. I’ve never really focused on bringing it but now I am. I like them f**king early nights to be honest with you. It won’t go the 12. I’m fully focused on doing a job and getting the show closed early.”