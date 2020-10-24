Undefeated WBO #3 ranked cruiserweight Dilian Prasovic (14-0, 11 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over previously unbeaten WBO #4 Edin Puhalo (19-1, 18 KOs) in a WBO eliminator on Friday at the Studio GSP Garage in Belgrade, Serbia. Prasovic dominated the fight, dropping Puhalo twice, and getting a referee’s stoppage in the eighth round. Prasovic will now face the winner between Krzysztof Glowacki and Lawrence Okolie for the vacant title.
Pretty impressive that WBO #4 Edin Puhalo (11-0, 18 KOs) has 18 KOs in 11 fights!