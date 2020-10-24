Famed Korean promoter passes Shim Young-ja, former chairman of 88 Promotion passed away on Tuesday, October 22nd at the age of 77. Nicknamed “Mama Shim” she was a rare female promoter in the 1980s and 1990s during the heyday of Korean professional boxing. The company produced such champions as IBF mini flyweight champion Lee Kyung-yeon, WBA/WBC flyweight champion Kim Yong-gang, WBA bantamweight/WBC super flyweight champion Moon Sung-Gil, and WBA minimum champion Kim Bong-Jon. Rest in peace. JC Martinez annihilates Calleros Prasovic beats Puhalo in WBO eliminator

