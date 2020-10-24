JC Martinez annihilates Calleros WBC flyweight champion “Rey” Julio Cesar Martinez (17-1, 13 KOs) blew away late sub Moises “Taz” Calleros (33-10-1, 17 KOs) in two rounds on Friday night at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City. Martinez battered and dropped Calleros in round one and got a referee’s stoppage after punishing Calleros further in round two. Time was 2:42. Calleros missed weight by 5.5 pounds and was ineligible to win the title. Famed Korean promoter passes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

