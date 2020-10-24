Chocolatito retains WBA superfly title

WBA super flyweight champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (50-2, 41 KOs) retained the title with a one-sidd twelve round unanimous decision against Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez (25-4, 11 KOs) on Friday night at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City. Chocolatito pressed the action and broke down Jiga round by round to notch his milestone 50th victory. Scores were 118-110, 116-112, 117-111. Estrada retains WBC superfly title JC Martinez annihilates Calleros

