WBA super flyweight champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (50-2, 41 KOs) retained the title with a one-sidd twelve round unanimous decision against Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez (25-4, 11 KOs) on Friday night at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City. Chocolatito pressed the action and broke down Jiga round by round to notch his milestone 50th victory. Scores were 118-110, 116-112, 117-111.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Solid win with a high volume of punches from Gonzalez that pressed the actio every instant. Even though Gonzalez showed some improvements on his defense, his punches seemed lacking the snap from other fights. I believe he still very capable though