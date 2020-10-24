

In an all out war, WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (41-3, 28 KOs) scored a spectacular eleventh round TKO against Carlos “Principe” Cuadras (39-4-1, 27 KOs) in a rematch on Friday night at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City. It was toe-to-toe action from the get-go as both were happy to trade. Cuadras dropped Estrada in round three, but Estrada recovered well. In round eleven, Estrada dropped Cuadras twice and got the stoppage with his follow-up assault. Time was 2:22.

If it wasn’t for Zepeda-Baranchyk, this could well have been Fight of the Year.