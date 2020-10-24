October 23, 2020
Boxing Results

Estrada retains WBC superfly title

Boxing: Juan Francisco Estrada Vs Carlos Cuadras Fight Night
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

In an all out war, WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (41-3, 28 KOs) scored a spectacular eleventh round TKO against Carlos “Principe” Cuadras (39-4-1, 27 KOs) in a rematch on Friday night at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City. It was toe-to-toe action from the get-go as both were happy to trade. Cuadras dropped Estrada in round three, but Estrada recovered well. In round eleven, Estrada dropped Cuadras twice and got the stoppage with his follow-up assault. Time was 2:22.

If it wasn’t for Zepeda-Baranchyk, this could well have been Fight of the Year.

Chocolatito retains WBA superfly title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>