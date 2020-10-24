GONE in 19 seconds Super bantamweight Belmar Preciado (21-3-1, 14 KOs) needed just 19 seconds to destroy Rodolfo “Fofo” Hernandez (30-10-1, 28 KOs) and claim the WBA interim Fedecentro title on Friday night in the main event at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. A Preciado left hook to the body put Hernandez on the deck to end it. Estrada retains WBC superfly title

