By Robert Coster

Shuan Boxing Promotion is bringing boxing back to the Dominican Republic. 20-year-old Dominican amateur star Erick Rosa, “the mini-Pacman,” is turning pro tomorrow, fighting for the WBA Fedelatin and WBC Latino strawweight titles against Oscar Bermudez Salas (5-2, 2 KOs) of Mexico in an online televised battle held at the Hotel Catalunya Malecon Center.

Rosa’s weight was 104.5 lbs against Bermudez who scaled at 103 lbs. In another title bout, Ulises Lara of Mexico , 115 versus Dominicans Gerardo Valde 115 for the WBC Latino super flyweight title over 8 rounds. The card can be seen on Youtube Shuan Boxing and King Boxing