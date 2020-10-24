By Przemek Garczarczyk

“It’s OK that Mayer is so sure she’ll win. I’m fine with that…but we have a very good game plan. I’m mentally and physically ready to win. Absolutely sure I’ll be victorious and bring my WBO belt back to Poland,” says WBO female super featherweight champion Ewa Brodnicka (19-0, 2 KOs), who will defend her title on October 31 in Las Vegas against undefeated Mikaela Mayer (13-0, 5 KOs). “If you go on YouTube to watch Ewa, you making a big mistake. She is a very different (fighter) now,” added Brodnicka’s trainer Gus Curren.

Special thanks for Ewa nad Gus training videos: Piotr Buczak/To jest boks